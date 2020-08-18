Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

ITOS stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

