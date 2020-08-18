Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

