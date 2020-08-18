Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.98.
About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco
