Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

