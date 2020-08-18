Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Employers (NASDAQ:EIG) Head-To-Head Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Palomar and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83 Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.00%. Employers has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.15%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Palomar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 22.97 $10.62 million $1.73 59.06 Employers $784.80 million 1.23 $157.10 million $3.20 10.34

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34% Employers 11.30% 7.12% 2.02%

Summary

Palomar beats Employers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.