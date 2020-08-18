Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.05. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

