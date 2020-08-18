Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

