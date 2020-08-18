Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.06.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

OTLK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 54.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 675,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 238,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

