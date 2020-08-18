OST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.67 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Coinsuper and OKEx. OST has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $1.67 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.01850750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00190600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Binance, IDCM, OKEx, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

