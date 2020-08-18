Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

OSMT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $290.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.45.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

