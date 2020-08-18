Osino Resources’ (OSIIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.30 target price on the stock.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.