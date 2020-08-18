Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE:OEC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $783.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

