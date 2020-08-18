OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $15,625.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

