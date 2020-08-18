Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $43.59 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 64.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

