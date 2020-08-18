Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OPHLF stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

