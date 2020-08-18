Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OPHLF stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

