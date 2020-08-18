Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

