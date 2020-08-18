Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

OXY stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,379 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9,090.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 30,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

