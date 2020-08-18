Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after buying an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,518,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,867,000 after buying an additional 865,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

