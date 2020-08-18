Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $7,545.16 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $7,545.16 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00022795 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004326 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003735 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,592,460 coins and its circulating supply is 30,707,832 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

