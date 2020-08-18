Nuggets (NUG) Trading 42.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $852,786.87 and $1.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

