Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 108 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 108 price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.85.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

