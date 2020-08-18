Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

