Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $663.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

