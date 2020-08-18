Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €108.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €112.90 ($132.82) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.37.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.