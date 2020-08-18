Nord/LB Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.78 ($12.69).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.79.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

