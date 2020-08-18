Nord/LB Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.78 ($12.69).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.79.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

