Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €19.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.96 ($24.66).

ETR:ARL opened at €18.58 ($21.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

