Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000.

