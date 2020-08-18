Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANNX opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun purchased 400,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 700,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,302,000 shares of company stock worth $22,134,000 over the last three months.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.