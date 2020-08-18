NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Head to Head Contrast

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Casio Computer and NK Lukoil PAO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer 1 1 0 0 1.50 NK Lukoil PAO 1 1 0 0 1.50

NK Lukoil PAO has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given NK Lukoil PAO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NK Lukoil PAO is more favorable than Casio Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer and NK Lukoil PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer 3.16% 218.01% 3.08% NK Lukoil PAO 5.86% 11.01% 7.56%

Risk and Volatility

Casio Computer has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer and NK Lukoil PAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer $3.54 billion 0.20 $112.02 million $0.13 20.62 NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.39 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats Casio Computer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

