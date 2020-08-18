NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

