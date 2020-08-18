Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 25,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 71,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nike by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

