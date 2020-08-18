Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 987,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

