NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 398,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

