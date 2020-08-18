NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.73 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

