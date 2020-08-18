News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in News were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 24.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,361 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $10,737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $8,566,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

