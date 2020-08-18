New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,700 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of PRU opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

