New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 15,600 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owned about 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

