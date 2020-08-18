New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

