New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.76 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,207.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,061.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

