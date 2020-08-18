New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

