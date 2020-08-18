New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 114,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 103.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 338,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 172,444 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

