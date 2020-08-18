New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Williams Companies stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

