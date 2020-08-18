New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after purchasing an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

