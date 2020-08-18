New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,684,869. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

