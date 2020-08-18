New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

