New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after buying an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.