New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of COF stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

