New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 8,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.