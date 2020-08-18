New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $83.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,918 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

