New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 464,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

