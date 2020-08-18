New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

